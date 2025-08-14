Woman found dead in Bhiwani

A 19-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in the fields of Singhani village in Bhiwani district on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Manisha, a resident of Dhani Laxman in the district. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Manisha, a resident of Dhani Laxman in the district. She has been missing for the last two days and had left her house to visit a nursing college for her admission. She was a teacher in a private play school.

Loharu police station house officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar said that a farmer had spotted the body of the woman in his fields on Wednesday in Singhani village and immediately informed the police.

“The woman was found dead with her throat slit and the locals gathered near the crime spot. The locals could not identify the body as the woman belonged to another village,” the SHO added.

Woman’s father Sanjay Singh said that his daughter, a Class 12 pass out, was working as a teacher in a private play school and she had left the house around 2 pm on August 11 to visit a nursing college to enquire about the admission process in the nursing course.

“On August 11, my family members told me that Manisha did not return home following which I lodged a missing complaint. The same evening, we visited the nursing college and three persons, who were drunk, told us that no girl came for enquiry today,” he said.

The angered family members and residents of Singhani village blocked the road connecting Loharu town and raised slogans against the police. The woman’s family demanded the arrest of assailants and refused to give consent for the post-mortem examination until the attackers were arrested.

A villager requesting anonymity said it appeared that the accused had poured some acid or petrol on the woman’s body after executing the killing.

“The woman used to travel to Singhani from her native village Dhani Laxman in institute’s bus every day. On August 11, she told the driver that she would come late due to some work,” said the villager.

The Loharu SHO said that they are checking CCTV footage in the nearby area and the cyber teams are also working to check the mobile location of the woman. He said that a case of murder has been registered and efforts are on to identify and arrest the assailants.