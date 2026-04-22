Haryana: Woman found hanging at PG accommodation

A woman died allegedly by suicide by hanging herself at her paying guest accommodation here, days after her estranged husband was found hanging at his native village, police said on Tuesday. City police station in-charge Surinder Sandhu said the incident was reported around 9 pm on Monday when residents peered through a window and found her hanging from a ceiling fan.

City police station in-charge Surinder Sandhu said the incident was reported around 9 pm on Monday. (HT FILE)

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A preliminary investigation suggested that the deceased was from Jind who had a love marriage with a Karnal resident three years ago. They were living in a rented accommodation, and were apparently facing domestic disputes for some time before she moved out nearly a month ago, and started living by herself at the PG facility, where she told residents she was looking for a job, police said.

Police said her husband died by suicide a few days earlier. The police said the woman’s body was handed over to her parents after a postmortem examination and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that may have driven the woman to the extreme step.

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