Woman held for abetment after partner ends life in Ludhiana

Woman held for abetment after partner ends life in Ludhiana

Published on Aug 07, 2022 12:36 AM IST
The victim’s brother said the duo had been living together in Ludhiana for the past one year; he added that the couple’s relationship had soured in the last five months
Police booked a woman for abetment after her partner ended his life in Ludhiana. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Raikot Sadar police have arrested a woman for abetment to suicide after her live-in partner ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at Lohatbaddi village on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Surinder Kaur of Lohatbaddi village.

The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim’s brother. In his complaint, he said his brother, who worked as a mason, had been living with the woman for the past one year. He added that the couple’s relationship had soured in the last five months and his brother wanted to end the relationship, but the woman was harassing him.

The complainant said, on Thursday night, he went to see his brother at his house when he saw his brother tell the woman that he would end his life if she kept on harassing him. He intervened in the matter and returned home.

On Friday morning, when he went to his brother’s house to check on him, he found his lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused woman.

