Woman held for duping couple of 87 lakh for Chandigarh Housing Board flat, booth

A woman, who duped a couple of ₹87 lakh after promising to get them a Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flat and booth through her connections with the UT administrator, has been arrested.

The accused, Manjit Kaur, a resident of Sector 49, was nabbed on the complaint of city resident Madan Gopal Gupta.

Gupta’s advocate complained to the police that Manjit told his client and his wife that she was close to UT administrator VP Singh Badnore and also a member of the CHB allotment committee.

Assuring them of a meeting with the board officials, she offered them an MIG flat and booth in Sector 51 under the senior citizen quota against a payment of ₹87 lakh.

To deposit the payment, she gave her own bank account number and assured the couple that she was authorised to allot the properties resumed by the board. However, despite making the payment, no flat or booth was allotted.

Therefore, Manjit was booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested.

Police also recovered fake documents showing her as a member of the CHB committee and authorising her to make allotments.

The complainant alleged that Manjit had got a temple constructed in Sector 51, where she used to meet devotees and makes false allotment assurances. “She is aware of the resumed properties in the city and thus used to defraud people after taking them to visit the flats and booths,” the complaint stated.

According to police, Manjit was previously also booked for duping a resident of ₹1.30 crore. She was presented in court and sent to two-day police remand.