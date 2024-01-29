Woman held with 1.25kg opium from Ludhiana railway station

A team of the criminal investigation agency (CIA) has arrested a woman and recovered around 1.25 kg of opium from her possession from Ludhiana railway station. Of the 30-odd people arrested at the station for transporting drugs last year, at least seven were women and four were teens. (HT)

Ranjeeta, 32, who is from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, was waiting for a train at platform number 2/3 when the CIA team carrying out checking nabbed her.

“She turned around when see saw the checking, raising suspicion. We then apprehended her and found a packet of opium in her bag,” inspector Palwinder Singh, head of CIA at the Government Railway Police station, said.

This is the second such case in three days. On Saturday, a woman, identified as Lachmi, travelling from Bareilly was caught with 1.5 kg opium.

According to inspector Singh, Lachmi during investigation revealed that she was approached by a woman in Bareilly, who told her to carry the contraband and paid her ₹5,000 to do so. “We are looking for that lady,” Singh said.

According to GRP officials, the smugglers have of late taken to recruit women and teens as couriers to avoid suspicion. Of the 30-odd people arrested at the station for transporting drugs last year, at least seven were women and four were teens.