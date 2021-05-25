Woman arrested for killing son with aide’s help in Gurdaspur village

GURDASPUR

A woman and her lover have been arrested for killing former’s son at Balwanda village, 26km from the district headquarters.

The half-burnt body of the victim, Randeep Singh (26), of Balwanda village was found from Jhanda Labana village drain on Sunday. While Rupinderjit Kaur (45) and Sukhwinder Singh (27) have been arrested, their associate Gurjit Singh of Chak Sharif village is on the run.

Police said Rupinderjit and Sukhwinder developed illicit relations six months ago. They duo hatched a conspiracy to kill Randeep, who opposed their relationship. Rupinder’s husband Kulwant Singh and her younger son are in the army.

Addressing a press conference, Gurdaspur SSP Nanak Singh said: “A case under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC was registered at Kahnuwan police station after Randeep’s body was recovered.”

He said a team under the supervision of DSP-detective Rajesh Kakkar was formed. During the investigation, the body, which was half-burnt, was identified. When the body was taken to the victim’s home, his mother refused to identify it. Later, police grilled Rupinderjit and her lover and they confessed to the crime.”

“Rupinder started giving sleeping pills to her son two days before executing the crime. They used a hammer and a knife to kill Randeep and also tried to burn his body, which was later dumped into the drain, said the SSP.