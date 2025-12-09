Woman killed in head-on collision in Kharar

A woman died after a taxi hit her car head-on on NH-205A near Machhli Kalan, Kharar, on Sunday. Investigation is underway, and police are examining the site conditions, vehicle speeds and possible lapses related to traffic management during road construction, said Kharar police officials. (File)

The accident occurred when traffic was moving in a single lane due to ongoing road construction on the other side.

According to the complainant, Ram Kumar, a resident of the area, his family was travelling in two separate cars to visit relatives. As they approached the Chudiala road junction on NH-205A, they noticed that only one side of the highway was operational, forcing all vehicles to move on a single lane.

Kumar stated that his nephew was driving the other car moving ahead of his vehicle.

Suddenly, a taxi, bearing registration number HR65-A-9879, came from the opposite direction and collided head-on with his nephew’s car.

The taxi driver tried to flee after the collision, but this time, rammed into his car, Kumar alleged. The impact left his sister-in-law Krishna Devi, who was in the back seat, critically hurt, killing her on the spot. Other occupants of the car were also injured and rushed to the Kharar civil hospital.

Locals, who witnessed the accident, said due to ongoing construction, the stretch witnesses risky overtaking and sudden encounters with oncoming traffic, especially during peak hours.

An FIR under Sections 281, 106, 324 (4) and 125 (A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

