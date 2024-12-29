Menu Explore
Woman loses phone to snatcher in Panchkula’s Sector 15

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 29, 2024 07:26 AM IST

A woman heading to her workplace lost her phone to a snatcher in Panchkula’s Sector 15 on Friday.

A woman fell prey to a snatcher in Panchkula’s Sector 15 on Friday. (HT File)
A woman fell prey to a snatcher in Panchkula’s Sector 15 on Friday. (HT File)

The victim’s brother, Praveen Kumar, a resident of Sector-15, Panchkula, who is the complainant in the case, said his elder sister is employed at Raghunath Charitable Trust Clinic as a dentist. She was on her way to work around 4 pm when an unidentified biker snatched the mobile phone from her hand near the intersection and sped away.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pradeep Kumar, along with Home Guard Rajesh Kumar, reached the crime scene promptly after receiving the complaint.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the phone was snatched near the T-point leading to Sector-16.

A case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Sector 14 police station.

