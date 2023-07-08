: The Karnal police have arrested a woman and her male friend for allegedly killing the former’s brother-in-law.

Woman, male friend held for killing brother-in-law in Karnal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The body of the 18-year-old victim, Azam Khan, was found in a pond in Sheikhpura village of the district on July 2.

Police have arrested the victim’s sister-in-law Tamanna and her male friend Rohit, both residents of Sheikhpura village in connection with the case. The duo has been booked for murder. Police have also recovered a knife used in the crime.

Mohan Lal, incharge, CIA-II said that the accused were arrested on Wednesday and during the one-day police remand, they confessed to killing Azam.

According to police, Tamanna got married to Gaffar around six years ago and later she developed illicit relations with Rohit. Her husband and other family members came to know about it and were opposing their relationship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The duo planned to kill Azam after he caught them together.

On June 29, Tamanna along with her husband went to a relative’s home. She called up Azam and sent him to Rohit’s place where the latter stabbed him to death near the village pond and dumped the body in the water body, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON