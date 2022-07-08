Woman mountaineering team reaches Kinnaur

The ‘Fit 50+ Women’s Trans-Himalayan Expedition’ team reached Karcham in Kinnaur on Thursday, where it was received by the soldiers of 4 Assam Regiment of Tri-Peak Brigade.The team, which is being led by Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to conquer Mount Everest, was honoured by Brigadier Pradeep Kumar Mehta and his wife. The expedition, comprising woman mountaineers above the age of 50, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 under the Fit India Mission from Pangsau on the Indo-Myanmar border. The expedition will cover a distance of 4,977 kilometers and 37 mountain passes across Arunachal, Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal before ending at Tiger Hill in Kargil.

Centre sanctions ₹815 crore for HP

SHIMLA Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said the Centre had sanctioned ₹815 crore for the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Pathankot- Mandi section of national highway 20, with a four-lane configuration. Thakur said the project will be completed in 21 months. He also expressed his gratitude to the Union government and minister for surface transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

Gear up for Shimla MC polls: Pratibha Singh tells party workers

Shimla Himachal Pradesh Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh on Thursday asked party functionaries and workers to gear up for the Shimla municipal corporation elections. She was speaking at a party event organized by the district Congress committee Shimla (rural) in honour of its new president Atul Sharma assuming office. Pratibha said seven constituencies fall under the Shimla (rural) organisational district and the new Congress team has a tough task ahead to strengthen the party at grassroots level. She asked the party to raise issues such as rising inflation and unemployment “to expose the anti-people policies of the BJP governments in the state and the centre.”

J&K cops ask parents to encourage militants to surrender

Srinagar Encouraged by the surrender of two newly recruited militants in Kulgam on Wednesday, the police has sought help from militants’ parents to motivate their children to shun the path of violence. Top police and army commanders have been make appeals time to time asking active militants to surrender. “If every parent appeal to their terrorist sons to shun the path of violence, whether they are trapped during live encounters or have joined the terrorism, many lives can be saved,” Inspector General Police Kashmir, Vikay Kumar said. However, there is no official rehabilitation policy for the militants who lay down their arms. This year so far more than 110 militants have been killed in encounters across the Valley. As per reports more than a dozen youths have joined militant ranks in Kashmir.

