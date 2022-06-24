Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman out for walk at 6 am loses gold chain to snatchers in Chandigarh
Woman out for walk at 6 am loses gold chain to snatchers in Chandigarh

The woman was near the slip road in Sector 51-B, Chandigarh, when two men on a motorcycle snatched her gold chain and pendant, and sped away.
Chandigarh Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to get clues about the accused. (HT)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Snatchers struck again in Chandigarh, this time targeting a woman who was out for a morning walk in Sector 51 on Wednesday.

Sarita, who lives in Sector 51, reported that she left home for her daily morning walk around 6 am. She was near the slip road in Sector 51-B, when two men on a motorcycle snatched her gold chain and pendant, and sped away.

Alarmed by the attack, she could not note down the motorcycle’s registration number. On her complaint, police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-49 police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to get clues about the accused.

