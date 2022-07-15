Woman out for walk in Chandigarh’s Sector 29 loses phone to snatchers
A woman out for a walk in Sector 29 on Wednesday night became the latest victim of snatchers.
The complainant, Varsha, 25, a resident of Sector 29, told the police that after returning from work, she, along with her friend, had gone for a walk around 10 pm. While walking near Peer Baba Dargah in Sector 29, two youths approached her on foot, snatched her mobile phone and ran away.
Varsha informed the police, who registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station. Police are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to get clues about the accused.
Covid snuffs out three lives in Mohali, Panchkula
The tricity lost three residents to Covid-19 on Thursday, a first in nearly five months, even as its daily cases shot past the 200 mark after 19 days. The fatalities included two residents of Mohali and one of Panchkula. The Panchkula resident, a 55-year-old man from Sector 12, was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease. Meanwhile, tricity logged 203 fresh infections on Thursday, up from 167 the day before.
Jewellery worth ₹13 lakh stolen from Wing Commander’s house in Chandigarh
A domestic help allegedly stole jewellery worth ₹13 lakh from the house of an air force officer in Sector 49. Wife of Wing Commander Hemant Kumar Mishra, Pratima Mishra, told the police that she lived with her two daughters at the IAS/IPS Society in Sector 49, while her husband was posted at the Air Headquarters in New Delhi. Recently, she discovered that jewellery worth ₹13 lakh was missing from her house.
Woman, 4-year-old son killed in bike-car collision in Punjab’s Gharuan
A speeding car claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman and Sandeep's' four-year-old son in Gharuan on Wednesday night. The victims, Sandeep Kaur and Nishan Singh, 4, were residents of Mankheri village, Gharuan. Sandeep's a farmer, 34, husband Shangara Singh, also suffered serious injuries in the accident and is battling for life at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. The car driver fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.
2 dead, 17 injured after two iron sheds collapse at vegetable market in Sonepat’s Gohana
Two iron sheds collapsed at a vegetable market in Sonepat's Gohana amid rainfall and storm on Thursday evening, killing two persons and leaving 17 others injured, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep and Jagmender, both residents of Sonepat district. A spokesman of Sonepat police said both the sheds were in dilapidated condition and people were demanding repair work.
Clash between 2 groups of class 12 students in South Delhi
New Delhi: A student of Class 12, who has since been arrested, stabbed three of hMohit'sclassmates with a knife, injuring them, during a clash in a government school in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area on Wednesday. One of the injured is critical, police said. The injured classmates were shifted to AIIMS Hospital and are being treated there, police said. Police registered a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Mohit.
