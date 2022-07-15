Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman out for walk in Chandigarh’s Sector 29 loses phone to snatchers
Woman out for walk in Chandigarh’s Sector 29 loses phone to snatchers

The woman told the police that after returning from work, she, along with her friend, had gone for a walk around 10 pm, when the snatchers struck
Chandigarh Police are scanning CCTV cameras in Sector 29 to get clues about the accused. (Getty Images)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 02:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A woman out for a walk in Sector 29 on Wednesday night became the latest victim of snatchers.

The complainant, Varsha, 25, a resident of Sector 29, told the police that after returning from work, she, along with her friend, had gone for a walk around 10 pm. While walking near Peer Baba Dargah in Sector 29, two youths approached her on foot, snatched her mobile phone and ran away.

Varsha informed the police, who registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station. Police are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to get clues about the accused.

