Woman, paramour held for 'killing' husband in Tarn Taran village
chandigarh news

Woman, paramour held for ‘killing’ husband in Tarn Taran village

The accused, identified as Randeep Kaur alias Rani and Angrej Singh of Makhu village in Ferozepur district have been slapped with charges under Sections 302 (murder) and 34
Randeep Kaur had an illegal relationship with Angrej and my brother Hira Singh tried everything to save his marriage (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 11:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

A 40-year-old woman and her paramour have been arrested for the murder of her husband Hira Singh (45) at Tatle village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division, the police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Randeep Kaur alias Rani and Angrej Singh of Makhu village in Ferozepur district have been slapped with charges under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bhikhiwind police station. The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s elder brother, Sukhdev Singh (50) of Tatle village.

“We are six brothers and Hira Singh was the youngest of all. He married Randeep Kaur of Ghariala village in 2007. The couple has a 14-year-old daughter out of the wedlock. Randeep Kaur had an illegal relationship with Angrej and my brother Hira Singh tried everything to save his marriage. On Sunday around 4 am, I got a call from Randeep and she informed me that my brother had fallen ill. I rushed to his place, where he told me that his wife and Angrej had given him a poisonous substance. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival,” said Sukhdev.

He accused Randeep and Angrej of killing his brother.

Bhikhiwind station house officer (SHO) Jaswant Singh said the accused have been arrested. “We have also got a one-day remand of the accused from the local court,” he added.

