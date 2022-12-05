Woman posing as nurse steals newborn from Bathinda hospital

Faridkot

Two women posing as a nurse and her accomplice stole a newborn from the mother and child unit of the Bathinda civil hospital on Sunday.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera in which two unidentified women, who were wearing masks, could be seen carrying the newborn wrapped in a cloth and moving out of the hospital premises.

Police said the women stole the child of a migrant labourer from the hospital. Police have initiated the investigation and have launched the hunt to nab the women.

Babli Rani, 25, of Uttar Pradesh had given birth to a baby boy on December 1 and was admitted to the mother and child care unit at the Bathinda civil hospital. Rani said a woman came to the room wearing the uniform of a nurse and told them that she needs to take the baby for vaccination to another ward. “I handed over my son to her and also sent my niece with her. But after going out of the ward, she asked my niece to bring the Aadhar card of the mother. The woman fled with the baby. After we failed to find her, we informed the hospital authorities,” she added.

Senior medical officer Satish Jindal submitted a written complaint to the police after which a kidnapping case has been registered against two unidentified women. While scanning the CCTV footage taken from the hospital, the police saw two women leaving the hospital with the child.

Station house officer Parminder Singh said: “Police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to check the movement of the accused women.”