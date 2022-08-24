Woman riding bike killed in Lalru hit-and-run
The woman and her brother were on their way on a motorcycle; as they reached near JCBL factory in Lalru, a speeding car hit them and sped away
A 25-year-old woman was killed and her brother suffered serious injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle and drove off on the national highway in Lalru on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Mansi, a native of Kurukshetra, Haryana. She was currently living in Zirakpur due to her job at a local hospital.
Investigating officer Rajinder Singh said Mansi was riding pillion behind her brother Mohit Kumar while they were on their way on a motorcycle around 11 am on Tuesday. As they reached near JCBL factory in Lalru, a speeding car hit them and sped away. They were rushed to the civil hospital in Dera Bassi with grievous injuries. But Mansi was declared brought dead. Mohit remains under treatment.
Singh said the unidentified car driver was booked under Sections 279, 304-A, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code at the Lalru police station. “We are checking the CCTV footage on the highway and are hopeful of arresting the car driver soon,” he said.
-
Covid snuffs out two lives in Chandigarh, Panchkula
After no Covid-related death for four consecutive days, the tricity recorded two fatalities on Tuesday. Among the deceased were a 59-year-old woman from Chandigarh and a 63-year-old man from Panchkula. The woman was a resident of Manimajra. The man lived in Sector 12-A, Panchkula. Mohali led the daily tally with 74 cases, followed by Panchkula with 62 and Chandigarh with 39. 386 in Mohali and 144 in Panchkula.
-
Father of three held for raping seven-year-old girl at Mohali forest
Police have arrested a father of three for kidnapping and raping a seven-year-old girl in a forest area near Togan village in Mohali. The accused was identified as a resident of Dhanas, 28, Prakash. According to police, on August 19, the seven-year-old girl, along with three other minor children, had gone to the garbage dump near Togan village to collect scrap. An investigation was launched on the father's complaint and the accused was arrested.
-
Mohali medical college to be shifted to Sector-81 Knowledge City
Over four months after the Punjab government mooted the proposal to relocate the newly set up medical college in Mohali, the government has picked a site at Knowledge City, Sector 81, for it. The first MBBS batch with 100 seats had started in May this year. Sacked health minister Dr Vijay Singla had expressed displeasure over the site selection, stating that the 10-acre land available in the college's vicinity was not adequate to expand it in the future.
-
Punjab vigilance bureau team raids Faridkot RTA office, records confiscated
Days after unearthing a scam involving the issuance of vehicle fitness certificates in the Sangrur regional transport authority office, a Punjab vigilance bureau team on Tuesday raided the Faridkot RTA office and inspected official records. The VB team has also taken some official records of the RTA office into their possession for investigation. Apart from this, VB suspects that the government exchequer has lost lakhs of rupees in the auction of special numbers.
-
Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship: Anant Ahlawat leads on Day 1
Anant Singh Alhawat of Haryana played the best round of the day and returned a card of 4 under par of 68 to grab lead in the first round of the IGU Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens, on Tuesday. Karanveer Singha of Chandigarh had the second-best round of the day as he played 3 under par round of 69 which included an eagle on the 17th hole.
