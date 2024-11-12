Woman robbed of bag near sector 25/38 light point

A woman was robbed near the Sector 25/38 light point on Monday evening when two unidentified men snatched her bag as she was cycling home. The bag contained the woman’s mobile phone, an Aadhaar card, and a sum of ₹ 20,000. (HT File)

Mamta Bharti (38), a resident of Dhanas, was on her way home after completing her cleaning work in Sector 50 when the incident occurred around 5pm.

According to Mamta, two men on a grey Activa scooter suddenly stopped in front of her, applied brakes, and snatched the bag from her shoulder. The men quickly fled the scene after the robbery. Mamta was able to note down the last digit of the Activa’s registration number.

The bag contained Mamta’s mobile phone, an Aadhaar card, and a sum of ₹20,000. She immediately reported the incident to the police, providing a description of the attackers and their vehicle. Mamta has also stated that she would be able to recognise the suspects if they appeared before her.

A case has been filed under Sections 126(2), 304(2), 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Maloya Police Station and police are actively searching for the suspects.