Tue, Sept 02, 2025
Woman, son swept away in rivulet in Reasi

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 07:16 am IST

“Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched. We found the body of the woman on Sunday evening,” said a police officer. The deceased was identified as Zulfa Banoo (41), wife of Bashir Ahmed.

A middle aged woman and her son were swept away in a swollen rivulet on Sunday evening in Mahore area of Reasi district, said officials.

A middle aged woman and her son were swept away in a swollen rivulet on Sunday evening in Mahore area of Reasi district, said officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
“On Monday, we found the body of her son. The duo had slipped into a rivulet in Shadole Nulla in Gagnawali area of Mahore,” he added

