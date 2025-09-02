Woman, son swept away in rivulet in Reasi

A middle aged woman and her son were swept away in a swollen rivulet on Sunday evening in Mahore area of Reasi district, said officials. A middle aged woman and her son were swept away in a swollen rivulet on Sunday evening in Mahore area of Reasi district, said officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched. We found the body of the woman on Sunday evening,” said a police officer. The deceased was identified as Zulfa Banoo (41), wife of Bashir Ahmed.

“On Monday, we found the body of her son. The duo had slipped into a rivulet in Shadole Nulla in Gagnawali area of Mahore,” he added