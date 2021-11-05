Woman suffering from toothache dies after getting injection in Ludhiana

A woman suffering from toothache died soon after she was administered an injection at a clinic in Moti Nagar, police said. After the incident, the accused fled from his clinic.

The Moti Nagar police had on Thursday booked the doctor for causing death due to negligence following the complaint of the woman’s husband. The accused has been identified as Subhash Kumar, who has a clinic in Deep Nagar.

Complainant Arjan of Deep Nagar said his wife Kusumwati, 31, was suffering from toothache. “Subhash, who runs his clinic near our house, prescribed some medicines to her on November 1. We visited the doctor again after the pain was not managed,” he added.

Arjan said the accused administered an injection to his wife soon after which she collapsed. “He asked me to take her to some hospital and fled from the clinic,” he added.

The complainant said he rushed his wife to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. He alleged that the accused was not qualified and had no degree to practise as a doctor.

ASI Rajesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC has been registered.