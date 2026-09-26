Woman, youngster killed in separate road mishaps in Mohali

Two separate road crashes near court complexes in Kharar and Mohali left two people dead and two others injured within 24 hours. Two separate road crashes near court complexes in Kharar and Mohali left two people dead and two others injured within 24 hours (HT File)

In Kharar, a speeding school bus rammed into a scooter outside the court complex around 7.30am on Thursday, killing a young woman and injuring her friend. The deceased, Vanshika Sharma of Pathankot, suffered fatal head injuries, while her friend Abhishek, 42, a Merchant Navy employee who was home on leave, sustained injuries to his left leg and knee.

According to the complaint, Abhishek was riding his scooter (PB-70K-6414) with Sharma travelling pillion towards Pathankot from Kharar. When they reached the main gate of the court complex, Sharma asked him to stop so she could tie a scarf around her face. As Abhishek prepared to move again, a school bus bearing number PB-65Z-5363 approaching from the Kharar bus stand hit the scooter from behind.

The collision threw both riders onto the road. Sharma suffered severe head injuries and began bleeding, while Abhishek injured his lower limbs.

Bystanders gathered at the spot, after which the bus driver, identified as Jaswinder Singh of Khanpur village, Kharar, took both injured persons to Kharar civil hospital in the bus. Doctors referred them to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors declared Sharma brought dead.

The driver was booked under Section 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (causing hurt by rash or negligent act), 106 (death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on Abhishek’s statement.

In the second crash that occurred near the district administrative complex in Sector 76, Mohali, around 8.45pm, a Mahindra XUV-500 hit a motorcycle, killing one rider and injuring another.

Police identified the deceased as Raj Babu, while his cousin, 25-year-old Ritman, suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured left leg.

According to the complaint, Ritman, a Bareilly native living in Matour, was riding his PB-65-BG-1884 with Raj Babu. When they reached the T-point near the court complex and Radha Soami Satsang road, a white XUV-500 (HR-13-H-7309) approaching from the opposite direction allegedly took a sharp turn at high speed and hit the motorcycle. The impact threw both riders onto the road. Babu suffered serious head and abdominal injuries and died at the spot, while Ritman sustained multiple fractures.

Bystanders took them to a nearby hospital in Sohana, where doctors declared Babu brought dead. His body was shifted to the Phase 6 civil hospital mortuary, while family members moved Ritman to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. A case of rash driving, death by negligence has been registered against the unidentified XUV driver.