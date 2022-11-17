Woman’s body found in car in Zirakpur

The body of a 35-year-old married woman was found in a car parked in an open farm in Satapgarh village in Zirakpur on Wednesday.

According to the police, an unidentified person who was driving the victim’s car, bearing registration number PB100K0322, escaped after leaving vehicle at the spot around 2:10pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim was identified as a Dera Bassi resident.

No injury marks were found on the body, according to cops.

Police said that two eyewitnesses saw a 25-year-old man, wearing a white T-shirt and blue trousers, running out of the car. He escaped through the fields following which people gathered at the spot and informed the police.

The woman was eventually identified by a few local residents.

“We are trying to contact her husband. Her father is a truck driver and mother is a housewife. Prima facie it appears, she was neither strangulated nor attacked but she might have consumed something poisonous or have suffered a heart attack which will be ascertained post autopsy,” said a senior police official investigating the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police teams are scrutinising closed-circuit television cameras installed near the spot for leads.

“Since investigation is on, we are yet to register a case,” said Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh.

This is the second such case in three days. On Sunday, the body of a 23-year-old nurse was found on a bench near a village pond in Sohana.