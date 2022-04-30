Woman’s purse snatched in Mohali

Mohali A bike-borne man snatched a woman’s purse when she was returning from a market in Phase 3A on Friday. The victim, Manpreet Kaur, was walking home on foot around 9pm when the snatching took place. Her purse contained cash, important documents, credit and debit cards.The woman raised the alarm, but the accused fled towards Hotel Cama. Police are scanning CCTV footage and are in the process of filing an FIR.

More stories from the Chandigarh tricity:

Sector-34 bar owner booked for serving hookah

Chandigarh Police booked Ashok Kumar, the owner of Pablo Bar, Piccadily Mall, Sector 34, after the outlet was found serving hookah to customers on Thursday. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Kumar at the Sector 34 Police Station.

Divyang Cricket League starts May 2

Chandigarh The seventh edition of the Usha Divyang Cricket League will be held in Chandigarh from May 2. The All India Cricket Association for the Deaf (AICAD) and Deaf Cricket Federation of Punjab will witness 150 specially-abled cricketers play across three categories: visually impaired, hearing impaired, and wheelchair.The matches will be held in Sector 16; Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 26; and the Panjab University ground. The league will be played in T-20 format for deaf cricketers and in the T-10 overs format for cricketers in a wheelchair.

Lukshitha, Sherry take singles’ titles

Zirakpur Third seed Lukshitha Gopinath from Tamil Nadu outclassed second seed Saravnoor Kaur from Punjab 6-1,7-5 in the girls’ U-14 singles’ final on the concluding day of the AITA National Rankings Championship held at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Friday. Sherry Sharma took the girls U-14 title beating Tamanna Saha in the final. In the girls’ U-16 doubles final, Sherry Sharma and Tamanna Saha beat Priyanshi Katial and Saravnoor Kaur 6-1, 3-6, (10-8) to walk away with the title.

SDM East holds meeting with principals

Sub-divisional magistrate (east ) Nitish Singla met principals and school representatives in Sector 26 and Sector 7 on Saturday to discuss the Covid protocol. Civil hospital, Manimajra, senior medical officer, State Transport Authority Motor Vehicle inspector and Industrial Area station house officer were present on the spot. The responsibilities of the school management regarding the safe passage of school children in school buses was also discussed. Traffic jams during school timings were also discussed. Schools were also asked to install CCTV cameras on their premises.

