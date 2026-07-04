Woman’s skeletal remains found Panchkula: 7 months on, Surat man held for murder

Police have arrested a man from Surat, Gujarat, in connection with the murder of a woman whose skeletal remains were found behind the Sector 20 cremation ground in December 2025. The accused was brought to Panchkula on transit remand and remanded to two days of police custody. On July 2, police tracked down and arrested Pal, a native of Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, who was working as a motor mechanic in Surat. (HT File)

According to police, the skeletal remains of an unidentified woman were found in bushes behind the cremation ground during the intervening night of December 22 and 23, 2025. A slip of paper was recovered from the victim’s clothes, while the words “Indra I Love You” were found written on her wrist which helped them identify the victim as Madhuri alias Simran alias Tiddi.

The breakthrough came after Vicky Sharma, a DJ from Zirakpur, lodged a formal complaint on January 15, 2026. Sharma told police that Simran, whom he knew through club parties, had gone missing after leaving for a party on November 13, 2025. He also expressed his suspicion at Manoj Kumar Pal, noting that the latter had transferred ₹450 to his phone the same night and claimed to have dropped Simran off near Patiala Chowk in Zirakpur.

Based on Sharma’s complaint, a case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(c) (destruction of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Sector 20 police station.

On July 2, police tracked down and arrested Pal, a native of Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, who was working as a motor mechanic in Surat.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing Simran by suffocating her and dumping the body near the cremation ground to hide her identity,” a police official said. He further disclosed that a relative’s motorcycle was used to transport the victim. Police are currently questioning the accused to recover the vehicle and determine if any accomplices were involved.