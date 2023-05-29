BKU women’s wing hold protest in support of wrestlers

The women wing of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), the largest farmer union of Punjab, held a march on Sunday from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali to Raj Bhawan to protest Enforcement Directorate raids on social activist Navsharan Karan, a social rights activist, and in support of the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

Heavy police deployment during the BKU women’s wing protest in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Heavy police and paramilitary personnel deployed on the UT border put up barriers near the Burail jail and stopped the activists from marching towards Raj Bhawan.

The protesters also issued a memorandum to the prime minister Narendra Modi with a demand to arrest Birj Bhushan, a BJP MP nominated in two cases of sexual harassment and the former president of the wrestling federation. Wrestlers have also been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi with a demand of his arrest.

The protesters said that the harassment of Navsharan, who is the daughter of famous playwright Gursharan Singh, through ED should be stopped.