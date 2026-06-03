Women in Punjab to get 1,000 per month from July 1: Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said women registered under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna will start getting ₹1,000 monthly financial assistance from July 1.

The ₹1,000 monthly assistance per woman was a key poll promise of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party before the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

Under the state government’s ambitious scheme, women beneficiaries from the general category will receive a monthly assistance of ₹1,000, while those from Scheduled Castes will get ₹1,500. There were a total of 52 lakh women beneficiaries, Mann said, of which 36 lakh had been issued cards under the scheme.

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“From July 1, the money will be transferred to their bank accounts,” he said.

The chief minister asserted that the scheme will not be stopped. “We started this scheme when we had a proper budget for it,” he told reporters here.

The ₹1,000 monthly assistance per woman was a key poll promise of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party before the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

Women aged 18 years or above, who are registered as voters in Punjab and possess valid Aadhaar cards reflecting Punjab residency, will be eligible to be enrolled as a beneficiary.

Eligible women can apply for the scheme by visiting their nearest Anganwadi Centre, Sewa Kendra and municipal body offices.

Those excluded include tax payers, regular or retired employees of the Punjab government, central government or any other state or UT governments; elected MLAs or MPs; and spouses of serving ministers, MPs or MLAs.

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