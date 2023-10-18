Punjab women and child development minister Baljeet Kaur on Tuesday said that women have the ability to achieve success in every field, if they get support and motivation from their family.

Women play stellar role to shape society, says minister Baljeet Kaur. (HT PHOTO)

She was addressing a conclave empowering women organised by the NGO, SHE Society and SRS Foundation India.

Sharing glimpses of her own journey, she stated that it was full of struggle and she has realised that women can achieve success in their lives, if they get support from family. She further stated that she was fortunate to have been given the responsibility of the women and child welfare department. She added that women were not only achieving success in their career but also making tremendous contributions to the progress of our country. They have played a stellar role in shaping our society as there are many unsung women who have done a lot for the society, she said.

The minister also felicitated MLAs Jeevanjot Kaur and Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, cooking expert Neena Mehta, actress Seema Kaushal, Olympian Avneet Kaur Sidhu, amongst others.

Director SRS Foundation Dr Sajan Sharma welcomed the dignitaries at the event. He mentioned that the event was held to acknowledge the achievement made by women in different fields so as to further motivate them to achieve their goals.

