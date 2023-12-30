Women SHGs to get 85% subsidy on farm drones, says Union jal shakti minister

Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Friday said the Centre government’s novel initiative to introduce drone technology in the agriculture sector will further boost women’s empowerment. Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat in Bathinda on Friday. (HT)

Addressing public gatherings at Jajjal and Sandoha villages in the Bathinda district as a part of the Centre’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Shekhawat said the use of drones in spraying farm chemicals and seed sowing will reduce cost inputs.

He said the new-age technology will pave the way for another green revolution in Punjab by bringing down the chemical load on soil.

Shekhawat said the promotion of the use of nano fertiliser is another milestone in the country’s agriculture sector as it protects against contamination of groundwater and almost eliminates adverse health of farmers working in fields.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative, women self-help groups (SHGs) will get an 85% subsidy on farm drones. Women will be trained to use the technology which will make them contribution to agriculture,” said the minister.

Shekhawat counted various welfare projects initiated by the Centre and appealed for electoral support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its pro-people policies.