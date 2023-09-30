Women SHGs to stitch school uniforms, Sangrur model to be replicated across Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab government has decided to adopt and implement a project started in Sangrur last year under which unprivileged women in rural areas are tasked with stitching uniforms for school students.

Local women stitching school uniforms at Akalgarh Pehal Hosiery centre set up by the district administration. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced plans to implement this initiative across Punjab in schools and the police department to make rural women financially independent.

Mann said that now the uniforms of all the school students across the state will be stitched by women enrolled in self-help groups (SHGs), and he has already directed education minister Harjot Bains to act on it.

“The state government will replicate the ‘Pehal’ scheme going on in the Sangrur district at the state level to set up production units in every household. I have already directed the education minister to get the uniforms of all eligible school students stitched from self-help groups. Local women in SHGs are working tirelessly in the villages, and this move will help empower them financially,” Mann said.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal explained that the project ‘Pehal’ was initiated last year at the government girls senior secondary school, Sangrur. “Following the success of the initiative, two government schools of Patiala district had also placed orders for stitching uniforms,” he said.

The move is likely to benefit thousands of local women as they will earn at least ₹600 per set of uniforms.

The state education department provides this amount for one set of uniform to each girl and male student belonging to SC, ST and BPL categories free of cost every year. The uniform kit includes a shirt, trousers, winter cap, patka, sweater, a pair of shoes and socks and salvaar and kurti for girl students.

As of now, this amount is being given to contractors and shopkeepers.

“Uniforms of cops will also be stitched from these groups. Our mothers, especially those living in rural areas, have great stitching and weaving skills. We will utilise these skills and give them employment. The ‘Pehal’ project will create employment worth crores,” the CM said.

In the current academic session, all government schools of Sangrur have been put under this pilot project.

“The administration has also set up a production centre at Akalgarh village of Sunam block for this purpose. Besides, the facility of stitching uniforms at home is also being provided to local women. The project will create employment opportunities for thousands of women and make them financially independent,” the DC said.

