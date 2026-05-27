Women vote for safety, better civic infra in Mohali MC polls

As temperatures soared and polling booths witnessed a steady stream of voters during the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) elections on Tuesday, many women voters said their ballots were shaped less by political slogans and more by the everyday problems they encounter in their neighbourhoods.

Several polling booths saw a steady turnout of women voters throughout the day, many of whom linked civic issues with quality of life and public safety. (Sant Arora/HT)

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Across Mohali, women raised concerns ranging from sanitation and women’s safety to unemployment, delayed development works and drug abuse, reflecting the civic issues dominating conversations on the ground.

At a polling booth in Phase 3, Navneet said the growing stray dog menace had become a major concern for residents, particularly children and the elderly. She also pointed to sanitation problems in the area, alleging that heaps of dry leaves often remain uncleared for days. “Cleanliness should not become an occasional exercise. Dry leaves remain piled up and nobody comes to clear them,” she said.

Nearby, a mother-daughter duo from the same locality cast their votes in the afternoon heat, noting that safety and infrastructure remained among their biggest concerns. They demanded the installation of more CCTV cameras and highlighted the issue of open drains in residential areas.

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{{^usCountry}} Several polling booths saw a steady turnout of women voters throughout the day, many of whom linked civic issues with quality of life and public safety. Sushma, a resident of Phase 2, criticised what she described as administrative inaction despite repeated complaints regarding sanitation. “Even after informing the authorities, they remain dormant. Cleanliness continues to be neglected,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several polling booths saw a steady turnout of women voters throughout the day, many of whom linked civic issues with quality of life and public safety. Sushma, a resident of Phase 2, criticised what she described as administrative inaction despite repeated complaints regarding sanitation. “Even after informing the authorities, they remain dormant. Cleanliness continues to be neglected,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Kiran, 50, from Sector 70, shifted the focus towards employment, saying youth unemployment was becoming an increasing concern for families. “There should be more opportunities for youth. Many educated youths are struggling to find stable jobs,” she said.

Simran from Sector 94 highlighted the inconvenience caused by delayed civic projects and prolonged maintenance work. “Roads remain dug up for weeks and projects take too long to finish. Residents face problems every day because of the delays,” she said.

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Meanwhile, women voters in Phase 1 also flagged the issue of drug abuse, calling for stricter action and greater vigilance in residential areas.

Though the concerns varied across localities, women voters across Mohali shared a common expectation that the newly elected civic body would focus on resolving everyday issues affecting residents rather than limiting itself to poll time assurances.