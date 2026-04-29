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Women’s Congress to meet Rahul, push for immediate quota

Himachal unit affairs in-charge Surbhi Verma blames BJP for delay tactics as Mahila Congress seeks 33% legislative and internal representation during Rahul Gandhi’s Kangra visit.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:22 pm IST
By Shailee Dogra
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The All India Mahila Congress is set to escalate its demand for enhanced political representation during a meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Kangra on Thursday.

AICC secretary and state Mahila Congress in-charge Surbhi Verma interacting with the media in Shimla on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

AICC secretary and state Mahila Congress in-charge Surbhi Verma said on Wednesday that the organisation will use Gandhi’s visit to Kangra, where he is attending the final session of a 10-day regional training workshop, to advocate for structural changes.

Interacting with the media, Verma said, “The organisation is pushing for concrete arrangements to secure one-third representation for women in legislative bodies and within the party structure.”

This push comes as the party concludes a marathon training session for district presidents from Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, which has been underway since April 21.

The Mahila Congress intends to urge the Leader of Opposition to champion the immediate enforcement of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, seeking the guaranteed 33% reservation across all 543 Lok Sabha seats without further delay.

 
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