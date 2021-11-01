Women’s cricket: Railways thrash lacklustre Chandigarh by 246 runs

Led by solid knocks from Meghana Singh (142) and Mithali Raj (87), Railways recorded a massive 246-run win over Chandigarh in their opening match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy in Pune on Sunday. Batting first, to post 356/4 in 50 overs.

Opener Meghana slaughtered the Chandigarh bowlers, scoring 142 runs off 121 balls including 20 fours and three sixes.

Captain Mithali Raj too shone with the bat and hit 87 runs off 67 balls. She hit 11 boundaries and two sixes. In reply, Chandigarh were bowled out for 110 runs in 42.2 overs. Captain Amanjot Kaur flopped with the bat and scored just one run. Meghana Singh (2 for 16) and D Hemlatha (2 for 11) bowled well for the winning team.

Brief scores

Railways: 356/4 in 50 overs (Meghana Singh 142, Mithali Raj 87, Swagatika Rath 45, Parul Saini 2 for 74) beat Chandigarh: 110 all out in 42.2 overs (Manisha Bandhan 47, Meghana Singh 2 for 16, D Hemlatha 2 for 11) by 246 runs

Punjab eves carve out impressive win

Riding on useful knocks from Ridhima Aggarwal (77) and Taniya Bhatia (67), Punjab beat Andhra Pradesh by 80 runs in a match played during the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy in Bengaluru on Sunday. Punjab scored 231 for 6 in 5 overs. Ridhima and Taniya bolstered Punjab innings. In reply, Andhra Pradesh were bowled out for 151 runs in 43.3 overs. Medium-pacer Harpreet Kaur took three wickets, giving away 23 runs.