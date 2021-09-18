Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Won’t allow enemies of peace to disturb it: J&K DGP
chandigarh news

Won’t allow enemies of peace to disturb it: J&K DGP

For the past many days, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh has been reviewing the security situation in the UT and held several review meetings in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir region
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 04:02 AM IST
The DGP told the officers to continue to put in their best efforts not only to maintain peace and order in J&K. (Image for representational purpose)

Citing examples of three encounters in the Jammu region, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said elements across the border were continuously trying to foment trouble and disturb peace in the UT by pushing militants.

For the past many days, he had been reviewing the security situation in the UT and held several review meetings in different parts of J&K. This year so far, forces have killed more than 100 terrorists in various encounters.

The latest review meeting was held on Thursday at Shopian district in south Kashmir, which is considered one of the most sensitive districts in South Kashmir.

The DGP told the officers to continue to put in their best efforts not only to maintain peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir, but also to ensure that the dividends of a peaceful environment are further consolidated.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the other security forces, have contributed in a big way in building the current conducive security scenario and would not allow enemies of peace and people to disturb it.”

RELATED STORIES

He said the peaceful atmosphere has been achieved after a lot of sacrifices and hard work and the police would not allow anybody to disturb it.

“Forces should remain more vigilant in view of increased infiltration bids by terrorists from across the International Border and Line of Control so that nefarious designs of anti-peace elements are foiled,” he added.

The DGP said that many successful operations on the borders have not only thwarted infiltration bids considerably but also killed many infiltrating elements. He told the officers to intensify operations against those involved in the narco trade as well.

He said that Pak-sponsored elements were also trying hard to spread false and fabricated stories and propaganda by circulating some old videos and warned that strong action will be taken against those involved in such activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dalai Lama wishes PM Modi on his 71st birthday

Himachal logs 209 Covid cases

Rise above party politics, Anurag tells Himachal leaders

MeT dept predicts wet weather in HP till Sept 23
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP