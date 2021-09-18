Won’t allow enemies of peace to disturb it: J&K DGP

Citing examples of three encounters in the Jammu region, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said elements across the border were continuously trying to foment trouble and disturb peace in the UT by pushing militants.

For the past many days, he had been reviewing the security situation in the UT and held several review meetings in different parts of J&K. This year so far, forces have killed more than 100 terrorists in various encounters.

The latest review meeting was held on Thursday at Shopian district in south Kashmir, which is considered one of the most sensitive districts in South Kashmir.

The DGP told the officers to continue to put in their best efforts not only to maintain peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir, but also to ensure that the dividends of a peaceful environment are further consolidated.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the other security forces, have contributed in a big way in building the current conducive security scenario and would not allow enemies of peace and people to disturb it.”

He said the peaceful atmosphere has been achieved after a lot of sacrifices and hard work and the police would not allow anybody to disturb it.

“Forces should remain more vigilant in view of increased infiltration bids by terrorists from across the International Border and Line of Control so that nefarious designs of anti-peace elements are foiled,” he added.

The DGP said that many successful operations on the borders have not only thwarted infiltration bids considerably but also killed many infiltrating elements. He told the officers to intensify operations against those involved in the narco trade as well.

He said that Pak-sponsored elements were also trying hard to spread false and fabricated stories and propaganda by circulating some old videos and warned that strong action will be taken against those involved in such activities.