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Won’t give up on statehood, Sixth Schedule demand: Ladakh bodies

Earlier this week, lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena met the Ladakh bodies during his visit to Kargil

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 07:16 am IST
By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
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The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Wednesday said they won’t give up on their statehood and the Sixth Schedule demand.

In an X post on Monday, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk had urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for timely resolution of the issue. (File)

KDA and LAB are pressing for the demands of statehood and the Sixth Schedule.  A meeting regarding this was held with the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on February 4, which remained inconclusive. Earlier this week, lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena met the Ladakh bodies during his visit to Kargil. 

KDA co-chairman Asgar Karbalia said the LAB and KDA have already given a four-point agenda to the Centre and high-powered committee designated by the MHA.  “There hasn’t been any breakthrough on our two major demands, statehood and the Sixth Schedule. After the February 4 meeting, we were assured of another meeting within the 10-15 days. However, there has been no response.”

Karbalia, who was flanked by other KDA members, said the LG visited Kargil and held meetings with members and elders of different groups and bodies.  “The KDA core committee members also met the LG. We made it clear in the meeting that neither the LAB nor the KDA are going to drop its main demands of statehood and the Sixth Schedule,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Won’t give up on statehood, Sixth Schedule demand: Ladakh bodies
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Won’t give up on statehood, Sixth Schedule demand: Ladakh bodies
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