Won’t leave Congress or resign as MP, says Preneet Kaur as Amarinder announces to quit party

Even as former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday made it clear that he had no intention of continuing in the Congress, his wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur said she won’t leave the party or resign as a Lok Sabha member.

“I will stay in the Congress and will stick to my position (as MP). I have no intention of quitting,” said Preneet, the four-time MP.

She, however, justified her husband’s decision, saying, “He is the senior-most leader of the Congress in the country. He brought the party back to power in Punjab when it was losing one after another state. He was humiliated and thus decided to leave the party. It is wrong to maltreat a leader who brought historic victory for the party.”

Amarinder on Wednesday met Union home minister Amit Shah, giving rise to speculations that he may float his own party or join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On plans to join Amarinder in future, she said, “I won’t comment about that, but as of now every worker is upset about whatever is going on in the party’s Punjab unit.”

Till her husband was CM, the Patiala MP was taking care of nine assembly constituencies, including Patiala Urban that Amarinder represents in the Vidhan Sabha, and her writ ran large over matters concerning these segments.

Some Congress MLAs from Patiala district have also decided not to leave the party. “I will remain in the Congress,” said an MLA close to Amarinder.