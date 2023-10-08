Won’t let central teams to survey land for SYL canal in Punjab: Sukhbir

Patiala : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said the party will not let the central teams survey the land in Punjab for the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

He also appealed to Punjabis not to allow any central team to enter the state.

Sukhbir — who was at Kapuri village, situated on Punjab-Haryana Border where then prime minister Indira had laid the foundation stone for the construction of SYL canal on April 8, 1982 — said they won’t adhere to the Supreme Court (SC) orders regarding the SYL.

“The SAD had protested against the construction of the canal in 1982 when the foundation stone of the project was laid,” the SAD chief said.

“Be it any direction of the apex court or even the dispatch of the army by the prime minister to facilitate the transfer of water to Haryana, we will not let it become a reality,” Sukhbir said.

The SAD chief announced that the party will “gherao” chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s official residence on October 10, adding that senior party leaders, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee members and Youth Akali Dal volunteers will take part in the protest.

