Won’t spare even those involved in old drug cases, says Punjab CM Mann

Sangrur : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday that anyone found involved in a drug-related cases will not be spared.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann interacts with students after dedicating libraries to people, at Ghanauri Kalan village in Dhuri assembly constituency on Friday.

Mann’s comments came a day after Congress leaders slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the arrest of MLA Sukhpal Khaira in a 2015 case involving drugs, calling it political vendetta.

Addressing a gathering at Ghanauri Kalan village in Dhuri assembly constituency, Mann, without taking any name, said “those who managed to settle the investigation in drug cases in recent years will be taken to task”.

“Those who were named in the drug cases, five, 10 or 15 years ago and later managed to get their name cleared by colluding with other governments will not be spared,” the CM said.

Khaira was arrested from his residence in Chandigarh on Thursday morning.

Both the Congress and the AAP are part of the opposition INDIA bloc that seeks to put up a united fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Khaira’s arrest came amid talks of seat sharing between the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

While dedicating 12 libraries to the people, the CM said: “These libraries are just a beginning and 16 more such libraries will be inaugurated soon in the district.”

The CM said these world class libraries are equipped with ultra-modern facilities to ensure that they act as a paradise for book lovers.

Mann also announced to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) in Revenue, police, taxation, health, agriculture and other departments. “The state government is on the threshold of heralding a new revolution in departments of revenue, police, taxation, health, agriculture and others. Besides, artificial intelligence (AI) is being introduced for identification and demarcation of land,” he said.

