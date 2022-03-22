Won’t wear shoes, stitched clothes till govt takes action against corrupt officials: Haryana Cong MLA

First-time Congress legislator Neeraj Sharma created a flutter in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday when he removed his shoes, went outside the House to change and come back wearing a dhoti and an ‘angvastra’ to press for his demand of action against Faridabad municipal corporation officials accused of corruption.

Sharma, an MLA from NIT Faridabad, who stood up to speak during the question hour, named a number of officials, including two IAS officers, in the House accusing them of being involved in irregularities.

“Please give me a deadline as to when action will be taken against these corrupt officials. It is my ‘Bhishma pratigya’ that unless action is taken, I will not wear shoes and stitched clothes. Corruption is a curse and I am out to eradicate it,” Sharma said.

The Congress MLA has asked a question regarding the number of scams exposed in the Faridabad MC from 2014 to December 2021, number of scams handed over to the vigilance bureau for investigation, details of recommendations made by the vigilance teams, and action taken by the government against the guilty officials.

The reply given by the state government, however, did not satisfy the Congress MLA and he seemed riled up.

After announcing his intentions of not wearing stitched clothes till action was taken against corrupt officials, the MLA went out of the House and came back barefoot wearing ‘angvastra’ and dhoti.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured that the state government will not spare the guilty. Khattar said nine cases have been registered and are being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

The government is keeping a strict vigil and will ensure that the guilty are brought to the book, and no innocent gets trapped. Investigation of each case is going on intensively, he said.