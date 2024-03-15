Work afoot on 5 rotaries in Mohali to curb mishaps

In a major relief for commuters in the city that saw maximum road fatalities in the tricity, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has started construction of five rotaries. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh laid foundation stones of development works worth ₹ 65 crore on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh on Thursday laid foundation stones of three projects worth around ₹65 crore in the city, including five roundabouts on various junctions on the 150-feet wide road. The rotaries would come up at an approximate cost of ₹15 crore.

“Safety of the citizens is our priority and to curb the accidents and to streamline traffic in Mohali, we will soon construct the rotaries at all the key points,” said the MLA, and added that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and other important infrastructure would installed soon as well.

GMADA chief engineer Balwinder Singh said that initially, five roundabouts would be constructed on the road parallel to the airport road, including at sectors 76/77/88/89 intersection, 77/78/88/87 intersection, 78/79/87/86 chowk, 79/80/85/86 junction and 80/81/84/85 intersection.

Kulwant added that seven more rotaries would be constructed after this work is completed, including three roundabouts on the Airport Road at the Sohana Gurdwara junction, 78/79/68/69 chowk and 68/67/79/80 intersection.

Additionally, the MLA laid foundation stones for the construction of two bridges from Plaksha University to the upstream side of Chau Majra village and from IT City to the international airport road. The works are being taken up at a cost of around ₹25 crore.

GMADA officials said that these bridges would help develop the 120-acre stretch of Sector 101-A and provide an approach road to reserved industrial plots and the economically weaker section housing project site.

The MLA gave a go ahead to widening and upgrading of the 3.2 km road stretch from Kumbra Chowk to sectors 65-66 junction (Bawa White House). An estimated budget of ₹25 crore has been approved for this.

A bridge on the road from Kumbra chowk to Bawa White House will also be widened and a tender for it would be floated soon”, said a senior GMADA officer.

In 2023, Mohali reported 320 road fatalities, up from 296 deaths in 2022, according to police data. At 172, two-wheeler riders were a majority of casualties, followed by 102 pedestrians. Out of these, 31% fatalities were reported from Dera Bassi and Sohana, both accounting for 51 deaths each.