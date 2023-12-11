Work hard & success will follow, Mumbai Dabbawala organisation prez exhorts youth

The world invented and adapted advanced technologies to serve their ever-evolving needs, but time stands still for Mumbai Dabbawalas, who continue to follow their own century-old tradition to deliver tiffins to over two lakh people daily — sans error.

Raghunath Medge , president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Organisation, interacting with the audience during the FICCI FLO meet in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Raghunath D Medge, president of the Mumbai Dabbawala Organisation, who was in the city to address Business and Startup Conclave held by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Flo, while talking to media said in the age of food delivery by drones the Mumbai Dabbawalas are running against the flow, perfectly and earned the position that the world is following them.

“The fame that dabbawala earned globally has not only changed their lives, but has also brought more pressure as they have to be perfect each day. The multinational companies are inviting dabbawalas, who earned a ‘six sigma’ certification, to learn management,” Medge said.

Notably, awarded by the The Council for Six Sigma Certification, the distinction translates to an error ratio of just 1 in 16 million.

“Atleast 5,000 people, mostly illiterate, are serving food to Mumbaikars daily without error and they have been working since 1890. A Dabbawala covers 60 to 70 km daily to deliver home cooked food to two lakh people at their working places. The work was badly affected during the Covid-induced lockdown. We have recovered now and will pick up the pace,” he added.

Medge is against holding strikes. According to his philosophy, the first 20 to 25 years of one’s life, humans spend learning. The man has only 25 to 30 years to work, why waste the time calling for strikes, he says.

He remembers the strike called by nearly 64 cotton mills in Mumbai, but notes with pride that the dabbawalas have been working continuously for the past 133 years without strike.

Advising the new start-ups, Medge said they should follow the “work as worship” policy as the rewards pour in automatically when one fully dedicates them to their work.

Somveer Anand, director of Innovation Mission Punjab, meanwhile, also delivered a special address, shedding light on the innovation landscape in Punjab. His insights provided a roadmap for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to make a mark in the evolving business environment.

FICCI Flo chairperson Ankita Gupta expressed gratitude to the speakers.

