Work on automated vehicle inspection hub set to kick off in Chandigarh

The construction of Chandigarh’s first automated inspection and certification centre (AICC) is all set to begin at Raipur Kalan.

The UT engineering department has already started the demarcation of the land in the village.

The centre will be used for testing the fitness of all commercial motor vehicles registered in the city. It will also be a regional driver training hub.

With little human intervention, the sensor-based machines at the state-of-the-art facility will inspect, test and certify whether a vehicle is fit for plying on roads.

All commercial goods vehicles, taxis and public and school buses will have to visit the new facility for annual fitness certification.

The facility will test each vehicle on more than 24 parameters as laid down in the Motor Vehicles Act before certifying its road worthiness. These parameters include components, parts and fixtures such as brakes, steering, suspension, emissions transmission, electrical systems and assessment of general condition of the vehicle including tyres etc. Failing to pass the stipulated tests, vehicles would be denied permission to plying on the road.

The road-worthiness test ensures safety of passengers or other road users such as pedestrians. “These tests also help in keeping worst polluting, unworthy vehicles off the roads, and help protect the environment,” a UT official said.

The entire inspection process will involve negligible human intervention. The current system involves state transport authority (STA) officials’ subjectivity, which encourages corruption. The manual inspection is not exhaustive. The new facility will eliminate the need for STA inspectors’ discretion.

It will also make the process time-bound and transparent. During the tests, owners will be able to see the process through CCTV feeds and nobody will be allowed near the vehicle, including officials.

“The centre will be spread over three acres of land. The construction will start within a month and is expected to be completed in a year’s time,” the official added.