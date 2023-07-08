Work on IAF Heritage Centre’s Phase 2 to take off in 2 weeks

The Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities on Friday submitted their proposal for Phase 2 expansion of the country’s first IAF Heritage Centre in Sector 18 that was launched in May.

The upcoming Phase 2 will incorporate advanced technology-driven features and experiences, aimed at inspiring young individuals to join the air force. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The project is set to commence in two weeks and is expected to be completed in six months.

The upcoming Phase 2 will incorporate advanced technology-driven features and experiences, aimed at inspiring young individuals to join the air force.

A meeting was held on Friday, chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal and attended by air force officers. During the meeting, the officers presented a detailed plan for the expansion, stating that it will be developed as the “Indian Air Force Aerospace and Technical Centre.”

The new wing will be constructed in an adjacent hall, covering an area of approximately 13,000 square feet. It will feature an array of technology-based and electronic systems, simulators and aero engines.

The Phase 2 project has already received clearance from the IAF Headquarters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UT culture secretary Vinod P Kavle said the UT administration will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the air force authorities within a week and construction will commence within two weeks. He further mentioned that the project is expected to be completed within six months.

Since the centre’s launch on May 8, the centre, set up at the Government Press building, has received a footfall of nearly 22,500 visitors.

The first phase, occupying a 15,000 square feet hall, focuses on the history and legends of the air force. As part of Phase 1, GNAT aircraft were displayed at the light point outside the centre. The air force has already handed over Phase 1 to the UT tourism department, which is responsible for its maintenance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The entry tickets for adults are priced at ₹50, while children below 18 years can enter for free. For an immersive experience with simulators, there are three slots available at 10 am, 12 pm and 3 pm, accommodating 25 people each, subject to prior booking, according to officials.

“The simulator experience costs ₹295 for both children and adults. Tickets are available on the Chandigarh tourism app and at the counters. The centre is open from 10 am to 6 pm,” an official stated.

The heritage centre currently offers a total of eight attractions, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The highlight of the centre is its own flight simulator. Additionally, informative exhibits such as aero engines, aircraft, kiosks, air force artifacts, machines/fixtures, films showcasing achievements and personalities, as well as guides have been set up. A souvenir shop is also available at the museum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The centre also houses five vintage aircraft on display, along with cockpit exposure. Visitors can also enjoy the theme-based café. Furthermore, a one-foot wall featuring pictures of 58 vintage and retired aircraft has been installed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON