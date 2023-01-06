Worker dies after falling from Bathinda mall

In a freak incident, a labourer died after falling from the rooftop of Mittal Mall in Bathinda on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Singh (35) of Gidderbaha in Muktsar district.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased was wearing a safety jacket. He was seen dangling for a few moments before falling on the floor.

Another worker unsuccessfully tried to rescue Sandeep with a safety rope, they said. Sandeep hit various spots of the mall before a fatal fall on the concrete floor of the mall.

He suffered a severe head injury and reported multiple fractures. Sandeep was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Station house officer, Kotwali, Parminder Singh said as per the initial information, Sandeep and another labourer were doing maintenance work on the rooftop of the three-story building.

“Body was moved to the mortuary at the civil hospital and the deceased’s family was informed immediately. The case is being investigated from all angles,” said the SHO.

