Ludhiana: Worker killed, 3 injured as industrial unit’s wall collapses in Dehlon

: One worker was killed and three others were injured after the wall of an industrial unit at Guram Rudka village in Dehlon collapsed due to heavy rains on Wednesday morning. The worker was killed after a shed fell on him.

The condition of the injured is stated to be stable. Two of them who received head injuries have been discharged while one is still under observation. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Surinder Kumar, 30, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, and was working at the unit which was engaged in forging metal products. Kumar had received critical head injuries.

After the wall collapse, the injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Dehlon by the residents of the nearby area.

Sub-inspector Daljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the building of the unit, Pooja Industries, was in a dilapidated state and collapsed due to the heavy rain. He added that a shed fell on the workers after the wall it was attached to collapsed suddenly.

The condition of the injured is stated to be stable. Two of them who received head injuries have been discharged while one is still under observation, he added.

Narrow escape for MC staffers

At least five employees of the Municipal Corporation (MC) had a narrow escape after a shed being used as a garage for e-rickshaws, two-wheelers and tractors of the MC collapsed in the Kot Mangal area.

The workers were standing under the shed to save themselves from the rain when it collapsed. While three workers suffered minor injuries, several bikes and other vehicles were damaged.

Former councillor of the area Arjun Singh Cheema said several requests for the repair of the shed and the old tubewell have been made to the civic body officials, but to no avail.

Decade-old wall of govt school collapses

A decade-old wall of Government Senior Secondary School in Gobind Nagar collapsed due to heavy rains. No one was injured in the incident. However, two cars which were parked along the 25-feet-long wall were damaged as it fell on the vehicles.

The principal of the school, Meenu Adhya said the wall had been built years ago. She said she had informed the higher authorities regarding the same.

