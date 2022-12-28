Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Working of tube wells given to panchayats, says Banwari Lal

Working of tube wells given to panchayats, says Banwari Lal

Published on Dec 28, 2022 09:13 PM IST

Replying to a question during the third and last sitting of the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha, the minister said the work of maintenance of tube wells will be done by the gram panchayats only

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana cooperation minister Banwari Lal said that with a view to strengthen the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), the functioning and maintenance of tube wells, under clean drinking water supply schemes in the villages, has been handed over to the gram panchayats.

Replying to a question during the third and last sitting of the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha, the minister said the work of maintenance of tube wells will be done by the gram panchayats only.

He said 15,000 is provided to the panchayats for the maintenance of a tube well and major works like motor replacement, electricity charges etc are to be borne by the public health engineering department.

He said that till now, the work of maintenance of 3,821 tube wells in 1,710 villages under clean drinking water supply schemes is being done by panchayats only.

==========

51 died due to sewerage, open drains: Gupta

Urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta informed the House that as per the information received from police, at least 51 deaths occurred due to sewerage, open drains in the areas falling under the urban local bodies department from January 2015 to November 30, 2022.

He said that 29 FIRs/DDRs were registered against the persons responsible for such deaths, as reported by the Haryana director general of police.

============

Process to fill 3,863 PGT posts underway: Minister

Education minister Kanwar Pal said that to overcome the shortage of teachers, the state government has sent a letter to the Haryana Public Service Commission to fill 3,863 posts for PGT of various subjects.

Also, the matter pertaining to the recruitment of 7,471 vacant posts of TGT to be sent to the Staff Selection Commission is under process. Recruitment of these posts will be conducted soon, he said.

