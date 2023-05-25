Working on early resolution of demands, govt tells teachers’ unions

The cabinet sub-committee met various teachers’ unions on Wednesday to discuss their issues in detail for an early resolution. The panel held meetings with various unions related to the school education department. Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal attended the meeting. During these meetings, Meritorious Teachers Union, Computer Teachers Union, PSTET Union, EGS/AIE/STR Teachers Kache Adhiypak Union, Kache Adhiyapak Union, ETT TET Pass Berozgar Adhiyapak Union, 4161 Berazgar Adhiyapak Union, and EGS/AIE/STR Pre-Primary Kache Adhiyapak Union presented their issues in detail. Most of these issues were related to the regularization of services and a hike in salary.

Harpal Singh Cheema

The sub-committee told the union that for regularisation of services, legal opinion will be required and directed the officials of the school education department to seek legal advice from the office of the advocate general.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who is also chairman of the cabinet sub-committee, asked the officials of the school education department to ensure that the demand regarding the regularization of service be resolved in such a way that it does not face any legal hurdle.

On salary and other issues related to the finance department, Cheema assured that implementation of most of the demands was under process.