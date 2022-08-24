Workshop on rabi crops in Ludhiana: V-C calls for better propagation of PAU- recommended varieties

At the concluding day of two-day research and extension specialists’ workshop on rabi crops on Wednesday, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal emphasised the need for a greater collaboration between all extension functionaries of the state and a special focus on better propagation of PAU-recommended varieties to benefit maximum number of farmers.

He told state farmers to attend the forthcoming kisan mela, which will be organised on PAU campus after a two-year gap due to the Covid 19 outbreak.

Director, extension education, Ashok Kumar called for maximum participation in the kisan mela to strengthen farmers-scientists’ connection and pave the way for research alignment accordingly.

The second day of the workshop included a visit to the demonstration areas of the university, followed by a technical session focussing on agricultural engineering, forestry and economics.

Arshdeep Singh from the department of farm machinery and power engineering (FMPE) discussed the use of PAU smart seeder and the status of paddy straw management in the state.

Techniques of management of agroforestry system were discussed by Rishi Indra Singh Gill and Navneet Kaur from the department of forestry and natural resources.

SS Sooch and Iqbal Singh from the department of renewable energy engineering shared the uses of paddy straw-based biogas plant, while Ritu Dogra and Manpreet Singh from the same department threw light on briquettes from chopped paddy straw without binding.

Neena Singla from the department of zoology dwelled on the management of rodent pests in wheat crop sown under rice residue management.

The important aspects of agri start-up entrepreneurship development were brought to light by additional director, communication, Tejinder Singh Riar. Jitender Mohan Singh closed the technical session with outlining the economics of rabi crops.