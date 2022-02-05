World Cancer Day observed in government health institutions in Mohali

World Cancer Day was observed in various government health institutions across the district on Friday. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said World Cancer Day is observed every year across the globe on February 4 to raise awareness about the disease and its symptoms. The day also tries to inspire prompt action and life-saving treatment and care for all individuals suffering from the disease.

She said that this year’s World Cancer Day theme is “close the care gap”. The theme aims to raise awareness about the vast difference in cancer care and prevention that people from different sections of society can avail themselves. People with low income, lack of educational qualifications, and disabilities face considerable barriers in availing care for cancer. The transgender population and refugees are some groups that are often unable to get proper treatment until their cancer has progressed to an advanced stage.

The civil surgeon added that the use of tobacco, cigarettes and betel leaf is a major cause of cancer in India. It is possible to cure a deadly disease like cancer but it should be detected in time and, therefore, timely diagnosis is very important. Talking about the causes of cancer, the civil surgeon said tobacco use is the cause of cancer in 40 out of 100 cancer patients in India. Tobacco is the leading cause of six major cancers. “Cancer can affect people of all ages,” she said. Tobacco use, alcohol consumption, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and air pollution are risk factors for cancer and other non-communicable diseases. The most common cancers are breast, lung, colon and rectum and prostate cancers. She said many cancers can be cured if detected early and treated effectively.