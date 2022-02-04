World Cancer Day: PGI, Chandigarh, for awareness on closing cancer care gap

The department of radiotherapy and oncology at the Tertiary Cancer Care Centre of the PGIMER, Chandigarh, stressed on spreading awareness on “close the care gap” on the occasion of World Cancer Day, which is being observed globally on February 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide and about 10 million people die from it every year. According to projections by experts, cancer deaths will rise to 13 million by 2030. World Cancer Day is marked to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

Dr Sushmita Ghoshal, HOD, department of radiotherapy and oncology, said, “The gap in cancer care arises from lack of awareness, accessibility, affordability and availability of resources. The PGIMER is a centre for excellent cancer care in the public sector catering to patients coming from the surrounding states and beyond. The cost of treatment is nominal with multiple beneficiary schemes for those who need financial support.”

She added, “Insurance schemes from the government and private grants give patients access to world-class treatment facilities without associated financial toxicity. By raising awareness and inspiring action, we hope to motivate further reforms in future and help achieve universal health care for our patients.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report of population-based cancer registries in Chandigarh and Punjab, which are being run as a joint collaboration with the PGIMER, Chandigarh, and the TMC, Mumbai, the age-adjusted incidence rates (AAR) in Chandigarh for males and females are 96.6 and 100.9 per 100,000 population, respectively. These rates are higher than the national average which is 89.8 per 100,000 for males and 90 per 100,000 for females.

Prof JS Thakur, principal investigator for the PBCR, Chandigarh, and Punjab, emphasised the need of reducing the treatment gap and improved access to diagnostic and treatment facilities, especially in rural areas.

Cancer is needed to be seen and addressed as a public health priority. Improvements in outcomes will come through screening and early detection, primary prevention of common risk factors like tobacco, alcohol, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity, and a greater emphasis on social determinants of cancer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}