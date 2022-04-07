World Health Day: CII holds session on life-saving methods, health check-up camp for Ludhiana police personnel

To mark World Health Day, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised an interactive session on life-saving methods, that is BLS (Basic Life Support), in collaboration with SPS Hospital for Ludhiana police at police lines on Thursday.

The session focussed on imparting training on saving the lives of local citizens as well as workers in different industrial sectors.

Besides the session, medical health check-up camp was also held for police officers.

Ashwin Nagpal, chairperson, CII Ludhiana Zone, said, “Being an industrial town with large migrant population and financial capital of Punjab, Ludhiana has its own set of challenges and to overcome those, the police department of our city is a key stakeholder.

Rishi Pahwa, vice-chairperson – CII Ludhiana Zone said, “Our police department is face of the district. Whenever any emergency comes, they are the ones who stand for the needy, round the clock.”

PPS Fateh Singh Brar, assistant commissioner of police, headquarters, Ludhiana police, appreciated the initiative of CII.

Dr Amit Bhambri and Dr Puneet Kumar, senior consultants from SPS Hospital also announced that being a CII member, SPS Hospital is always ready to take such initiatives for welfare of the society.