World Population Day campaign from 27th June

A meeting under the chairpersonship of Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner (DC), Chandigarh was held for the World Population Day campaign to be held from June 27 to July 24. The theme for the year 2023 is “On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us take a pledge to adopt family planning as a choice for happiness and prosperity.”

Special focus will be laid on providing family planning methods like Intrauterine contraceptive device (IUCD) insertion, oral pills, condoms, tubectomy, vasectomy etc. (HT Files)

It will be observed in two phases across the country, from June 27 to July 10 as mobilisation fortnight and from July 11 to July 24 as population stabilisation fortnight, with a focus on awareness of masses. Special focus will be laid on providing family planning methods like Intrauterine contraceptive device (IUCD) insertion, oral pills, condoms, tubectomy, vasectomy etc.

Department of health, Chandigarh, department of social welfare, malaria wing, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and various corporations will provide family planning counselling sessions on basket of choice, community distribution of contraceptives and pre-registration of clients for making this campaign successful as this is a very significant campaign in terms that India is amongst the most populous countries in the world.

The meeting was attended by Dr Suman, director health and family welfare, Naveen, SDM (S), Dr Vandana Mohan, district family welfare officer and Dr Upendrajeet Singh.Gill, incharge malaria wing.

