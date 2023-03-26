World Theatre Day: Post-Covid, lights dimming on love for theatre in Ludhiana

The earthy charm of theatre seems to be losing its sheen in Ludhiana with city groups grappling with lack of funds and space to host their shows along with severe competition from the OTT platforms (Over The Top) that has led the audience gradually lose interest in the ancient medium of expression.

Theatre artistes performing during a play in Ludhiana. (HT photo)

Theatre artists, especially in the post-Covid world, have been struggling to establish their space again as it was before the pandemic. Several of them have run out of financial support, while others are unable to find a space to perform.

Purnima, 40, who has been doing theatre since the last 16 years, said, “Simply because there are very few takers of this particular art form it has become difficult for us to sustain it. One needs sponsors, good space and a lot of time to perform drama.”

She said that they used to conduct at least 3 dramas annually before the pandemic hit. Since 2020, there has been only one play in Ludhiana due to lack of financial support and struggle to keep people hooked for a long span of time in the era of social media, she said.

Several people, who are trying hard to revive the theatre, motivate artists by providing them a stage to express their talent, observed that open mics have become a rage amongst the youth today.

Mandeep Singh, play director from Ludhiana said, “it is not just about theatre, all that an artist needs is a platform to connect with the audience through his/her art. Be it via play, stand-up or open mic, an artist must not fall out of opportunities. Therefore, post Covid, since not many plays are being conducted, we made a point to organise at least one open mic a month to give artists the needed platform.”

However, people who have been doing theatre, feel that it is the most efficient way to become a refined actor as one learns a lot of things, including direction, studio set-up, lighting, scripting while doing the plays.

‘Yaar jigree kasooti degree’ fame actor Davy Grewal, while recalling his theatre days in Ludhiana, told HT, “with changing times, the mediums are changing too. Once very popular, cinemas are today facing stiff competition from the OTT giants. However, traditional mediums like theatre will never die. Audience these days is very particular about the skills behind the screen. And those skills come from theatre itself. It is, was and will always be an inspiration for other mediums.”